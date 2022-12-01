Natixis Increases Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Natixis boosted its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 173.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.06% of Entegris worth $8,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Entegris by 1,057.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 63.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 77.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 136.5% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENTG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.45.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $77.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.54. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $157.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.80%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

