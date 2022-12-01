Natixis Investment Managers International Has $54,000 Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,816,000 after purchasing an additional 851,812 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,171 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,672,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,044 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,872.8% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,614,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth about $143,575,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $46.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.36.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

