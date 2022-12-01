Natixis Investment Managers International Trims Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in PTC were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of PTC by 23.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Insider Activity at PTC

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $4,457,637.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,126,310.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $4,457,637.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,126,310.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.98, for a total transaction of $448,385.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,430,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,844,134.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,507 shares of company stock valued at $34,466,469 over the last 90 days. 10.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC Price Performance

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PTC to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.88.

PTC stock opened at $127.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.42 and its 200 day moving average is $114.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $133.14.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.