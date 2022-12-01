Natixis Invests $5.96 Million in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Natixis bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,962,000. Natixis owned 0.20% of Grand Canyon Education as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,650,000 after buying an additional 43,876 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,881,000 after buying an additional 41,102 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 960,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,486,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 4.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 860,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,540,000 after purchasing an additional 36,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 19,263.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 613,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,760,000 after purchasing an additional 610,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $113.07 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

