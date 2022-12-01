Natixis Lowers Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Natixis lowered its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 162,030 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.18% of United States Steel worth $7,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

X has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $21.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on United States Steel to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

United States Steel Price Performance

X opened at $26.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.14. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.66%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

