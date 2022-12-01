Natixis Purchases 300,578 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Natixis raised its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 513.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,578 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.09% of Western Union worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.88.

Western Union Price Performance

Insider Activity

WU stock opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.42. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres bought 7,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $99,445.80. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 167,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,607.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

