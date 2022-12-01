Natixis Purchases 32,989 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Natixis increased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,989 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Kellogg were worth $7,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Kellogg by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,431,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,158,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,651,812.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $7,030,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,431,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 702,800 shares of company stock worth $50,064,712 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Shares of K stock opened at $72.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.16 and a 200 day moving average of $71.95. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $77.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

