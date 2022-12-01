Natixis Raises Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Natixis raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,830 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,929 shares of company stock valued at $10,347,115. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.89.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $441.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.93.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

