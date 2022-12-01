Natixis Sells 215,206 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Natixis decreased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 215,206 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 401.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE:GPN opened at $103.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 471.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.80. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $93.99 and a one year high of $153.76.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 454.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GPN. Mizuho cut their price objective on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.63.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

