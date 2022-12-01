Natixis Sells 69,058 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Natixis decreased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 69,058 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in DexCom were worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 639 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in shares of DexCom by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 279 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 966 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DXCM. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $116.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.34, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.21. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $149.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.43 and its 200-day moving average is $88.85.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

