Natixis Takes $6.75 Million Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Natixis acquired a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 113,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 7.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 2.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 3.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 2.6% during the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Graco

In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Stock Up 2.2 %

Graco Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $69.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on GGG shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

