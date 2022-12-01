NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in NetEase were worth $10,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTES. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,000,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,197,000 after purchasing an additional 757,084 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NetEase by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,250,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,849,000 after acquiring an additional 534,272 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,999,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 745,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,611,000 after acquiring an additional 512,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 8,032.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 442,936 shares during the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NTES stock opened at $71.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.37. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.15.

NetEase Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

NTES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut shares of NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

About NetEase

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.