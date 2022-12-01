NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 1,356.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 29,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $37.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.84. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $37.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $228.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

