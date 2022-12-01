New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading 6.9% Higher

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.09. 36,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,376,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1.42.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $757.33 million, a P/E ratio of -22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Gold

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in New Gold by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Gold

(Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.