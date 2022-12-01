Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Stock Price Down 3%

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.62. 2,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 490,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Newegg Commerce Trading Up 11.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22.

Get Newegg Commerce alerts:

Institutional Trading of Newegg Commerce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 493.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 89,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 23,011 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce Company Profile

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newegg Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newegg Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.