Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,205,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,583 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $238,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.85. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.27.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

