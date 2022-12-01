Northern Trust Corp Has $212.62 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,598,259 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,178 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $212,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $175.36 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.85 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.08%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

