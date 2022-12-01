Northern Trust Corp Has $215.06 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,250,135 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,232 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $215,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Masco during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Masco by 401.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Masco by 752.6% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Masco by 153.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAS. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Shares of MAS opened at $50.78 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.43%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,578,013.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

