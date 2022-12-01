Northern Trust Corp Has $226.63 Million Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,438,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 75,215 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.06% of CDW worth $226,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in CDW by 4,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in CDW by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in CDW by 405.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $188.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.08. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $208.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

CDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

