Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,963,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,063 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $218,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $717.14.

NYSE NVO opened at $124.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $91.51 and a 1-year high of $124.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

