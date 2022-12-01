Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,043,228 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 107,324 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $189,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $95.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $164.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

