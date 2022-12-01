Northern Trust Corp Purchases 13,292 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,261,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $248,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,418 shares of company stock worth $2,130,986. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AME opened at $142.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.48.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.00%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

