Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,767,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,194 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.13% of Novartis worth $233,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,926,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $501,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 138,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $89.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.19. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.45.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

