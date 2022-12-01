Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,340,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $225,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $3,463,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 12.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 48.0% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $654,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.03.

CRWD opened at $117.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.89 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.19.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Recommended Stories

