Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,223,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 85,714 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.71% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $195,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 154,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $6,944,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 339.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 16.0% in the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 247,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,477,000 after buying an additional 34,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.6% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 395,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,291,000 after buying an additional 83,033 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 2.7 %

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

NYSE KKR opened at $51.92 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $78.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.48 and a 200 day moving average of $50.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -98.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price target on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

