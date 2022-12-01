Northern Trust Corp Sells 178,430 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,695,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 178,430 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.06% of Ross Stores worth $259,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,934 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,122 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores stock opened at $117.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.58.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.30.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

