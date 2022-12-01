Northern Trust Corp Sells 45,154 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 814,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,154 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $192,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Up 2.5 %

ALGN stock opened at $196.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.24. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $688.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.95). Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.