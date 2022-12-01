Northern Trust Corp Sells 59,794 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,796,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,794 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Dover were worth $217,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,429,000 after purchasing an additional 65,332 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.09.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover stock opened at $141.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.18 and its 200 day moving average is $128.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

