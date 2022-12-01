Northern Trust Corp Sells 99,009 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,007,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 99,009 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $243,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Gartner by 509.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 15,873 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Gartner by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Gartner by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Gartner by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $350.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $308.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.62. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $350.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.13.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 571 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $197,046.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,931 shares of company stock valued at $9,757,679 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

