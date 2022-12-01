Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 21.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 3.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth approximately $9,839,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 19.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novavax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Cowen cut their price target on Novavax to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Novavax from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.25.

Novavax Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.37. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $236.50.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($4.36). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 71.59%. The business had revenue of $734.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 310.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax Profile

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.