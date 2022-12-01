Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after buying an additional 14,816 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 575.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the subject of several research reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $717.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

NYSE NVO opened at $124.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $281.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $91.51 and a twelve month high of $124.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.42.

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.