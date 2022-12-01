Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,170,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.07% of NU worth $11,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,597,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,336,000 after acquiring an additional 39,497,178 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,097,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,326,000 after acquiring an additional 31,058,411 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 3,385.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,689,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,319,000 after acquiring an additional 50,206,289 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 49,252,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in NU by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,602,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,712,000 after buying an additional 1,549,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NU shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.03.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

