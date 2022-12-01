Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,238,243 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $954,875,000 after buying an additional 98,181 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,089,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 2,167,552 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,984,000 after purchasing an additional 875,344 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 989,362 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,363,000 after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 695,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,093,000 after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.26. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $611.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.45 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 424.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDOC. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.32.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $65,585.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,032,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company's stock, valued at $766,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,145 shares of company stock valued at $141,461. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company's stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

