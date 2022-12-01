Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 13,632 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,632 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OGE. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $86,842,000. State Street Corp raised its position in OGE Energy by 24.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,363 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in OGE Energy by 887.1% in the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 824,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,811,000 after purchasing an additional 741,403 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 80.6% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,582,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,527,000 after purchasing an additional 706,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in OGE Energy by 37.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,408,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,443,000 after purchasing an additional 382,339 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

NYSE:OGE opened at $40.46 on Thursday. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.70%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $117,251.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,485 shares in the company, valued at $859,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

