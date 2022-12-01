Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $238,000 Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Bill.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 13.6% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its stake in Bill.com by 10.6% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,093,712.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,356,490.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,093,712.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,356,490.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,187 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $262,133.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,382.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,521 shares of company stock valued at $10,898,042 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Stock Up 5.0 %

Bill.com stock opened at $120.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.51 and a beta of 2.05. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $307.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bill.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bill.com from $183.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.10.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

