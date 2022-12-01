O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 48,594 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $80,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 31.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.7% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 63.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY opened at $864.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $778.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $707.30. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $870.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $819.33.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total transaction of $824,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,250,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total value of $824,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,250,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,827 shares of company stock valued at $20,585,843. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

