PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659,350 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 410.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after buying an additional 5,678,823 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 72.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after buying an additional 5,438,958 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 167.6% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $563,522,000 after buying an additional 3,051,934 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal stock opened at $78.41 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $197.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.93.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

