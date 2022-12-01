Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness updated its FY23 guidance to $0.75-0.79 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.75-$0.79 EPS.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Up 16.3 %

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WOOF. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.89.

In other news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $64,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 341,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,351.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 92.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,065,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,847,000 after acquiring an additional 66,322 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 67.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 155,573 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

