Pineapple Energy Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share (NASDAQ:PEGY)

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2022

Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGYGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pineapple Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 29th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the year. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Pineapple Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Pineapple Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.70 target price for the company.

Pineapple Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Pineapple Energy stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82. Pineapple Energy has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $13.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pineapple Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEGY. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pineapple Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pineapple Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pineapple Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pineapple Energy by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 25,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pineapple Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Pineapple Energy Company Profile

Pineapple Holdings, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy systems to residential homeowners in the United States. It offers a range of installation services, including design, engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, monitoring, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY)

