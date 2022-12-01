Pineapple Energy Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share (NASDAQ:PEGY)

Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pineapple Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 29th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the year. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Pineapple Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Pineapple Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.70 target price for the company.

Shares of Pineapple Energy stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82. Pineapple Energy has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $13.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEGY. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pineapple Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pineapple Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pineapple Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pineapple Energy by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 25,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pineapple Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Pineapple Holdings, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy systems to residential homeowners in the United States. It offers a range of installation services, including design, engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, monitoring, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems.

