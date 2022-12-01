Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Pi Financial

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PIF. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Get Polaris Renewable Energy alerts:

Polaris Renewable Energy Price Performance

PIF stock opened at C$14.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$13.97 and a 1 year high of C$23.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.56. The company has a market cap of C$305.72 million and a P/E ratio of 90.88.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy ( TSE:PIF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$18.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Renewable Energy will post 0.9700001 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.