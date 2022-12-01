Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Pi Financial

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PIF. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.
Polaris Renewable Energy Price Performance
PIF stock opened at C$14.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$13.97 and a 1 year high of C$23.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.56. The company has a market cap of C$305.72 million and a P/E ratio of 90.88.
About Polaris Renewable Energy
Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.
