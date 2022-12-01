Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.91 and last traded at $8.96. Approximately 8,995 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,024,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

PRVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Provention Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Provention Bio Stock Up 3.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 166.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

