Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys New Holdings in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 148,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at $74,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at $103,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at $142,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veris Residential stock opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.20.

VRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Veris Residential to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded Veris Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

In other Veris Residential news, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,740,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,530,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,145,318.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veris Residential news, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,740,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,530,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,145,318.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mahbod Nia bought 79,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $916,761.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,633.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 630,791 shares of company stock worth $7,231,749. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

