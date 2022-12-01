Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.84 Million Stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.19% of Caleres worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Caleres by 70.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Caleres by 33.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 441,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 110,600 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caleres by 213.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Caleres by 6.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Caleres by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $24.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $880.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.76. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $31.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

CAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, CL King lowered their price target on shares of Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $64,220.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,811.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $64,220.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,811.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $89,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,823,275.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,520 shares of company stock valued at $692,710 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Further Reading

