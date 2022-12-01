Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.08 Million Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.18% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $303,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 38.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 8.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 330.1% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 12,054 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:RGR opened at $54.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.51. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $74.88.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

