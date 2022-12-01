Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,665 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.18% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,754,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,230,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,227,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 333.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,188,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 247,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 131,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Insider Transactions at Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Franklin BSP Realty Trust news, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 3,000 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Franklin BSP Realty Trust news, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 3,700 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $73,334.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,334. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBRT stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 58.30 and a quick ratio of 58.30. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.80.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -41.89%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

