Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 2,715 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 404.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Waters by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Waters by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WAT stock opened at $346.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.89. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $375.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.63.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

