Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 27,403 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,403 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $29,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of CNP stock opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.11. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

CNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman acquired 8,005 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at $582,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More

