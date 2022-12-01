Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 3,763 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,660,000 after purchasing an additional 173,532 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $390,606,000 after purchasing an additional 89,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,254,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $373,121,000 after purchasing an additional 82,822 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.13.

Gartner Stock Up 3.0 %

Insider Transactions at Gartner

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $350.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $350.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $308.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.62.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 571 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $197,046.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,931 shares of company stock worth $9,757,679. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.