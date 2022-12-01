Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 5,161 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 26.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 40.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,957.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,501.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $226.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.71.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.94.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

