Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.31.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 1.8 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

NYSE:MAA opened at $164.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $141.13 and a one year high of $231.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.